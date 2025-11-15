Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ABEO opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $228.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.73. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 9,035 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $48,698.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 453,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,071.09. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,190,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,951.08. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,612 shares of company stock worth $410,271 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

