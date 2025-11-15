ABN Amro Investment Solutions Invests $2.02 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

