Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acacia Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 8.29. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $59.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acacia Research

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its position in Acacia Research by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 726,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GatePass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. GatePass Capital LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

