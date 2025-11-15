Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,794 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 152.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Tower alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly purchased 5,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.