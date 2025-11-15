Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 103,800 CAE Inc $CAE

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 103,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Browning West LP grew its holdings in CAE by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Browning West LP now owns 13,734,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CAE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,957,000 after purchasing an additional 149,142 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,863,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after buying an additional 1,122,470 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CAE by 15.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,087,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,530,000 after buying an additional 822,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 12.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,964,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,885,000 after buying an additional 337,118 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. CAE Inc has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $897.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAE. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

