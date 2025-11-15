Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 183,054 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. $MGNX

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,491,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 183,054 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 81.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 448,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 201,926 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 3,803.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49,784 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 816,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

MacroGenics stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $94.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.72 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Heiden acquired 50,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,480. The trade was a 459.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

