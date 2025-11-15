Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 2,153 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. $HBT

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 32.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HBT Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. HBT Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $27.02.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBT shares. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 price objective on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on HBT Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

