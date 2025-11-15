Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 2,675 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. $HBCP

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $54.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $61.07.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.22. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBCP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Bancorp

About Home Bancorp

(Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.