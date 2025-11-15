Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 3,105 Shares of First United Corporation $FUNC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,972 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First United were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 124,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in First United by 187.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First United

In other news, Director Irvin Robert Rudy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,625. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 407 shares of company stock valued at $14,319. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First United Stock Up 0.4%

FUNC stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.75. First United Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.70.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.13 million. First United had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First United Corporation will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First United Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First United in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First United presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

First United Company Profile

(Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

