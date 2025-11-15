Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 72,355 Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Immunocore were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Immunocore alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $1,621,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checkpoint Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.78. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Insider Activity at Immunocore

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.29 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $803,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Immunocore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Immunocore

Immunocore Profile

(Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.