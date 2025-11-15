Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 79,531 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,531 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the second quarter worth about $1,188,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 384,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Williams Trading set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL opened at $13.90 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.83.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $126.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. MaxLinear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 20,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $319,296.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,849.99. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 312,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,272. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

