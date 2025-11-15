Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 83,426 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation $LINC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LINC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 65.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.85 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

