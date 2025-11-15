Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,240,000 after buying an additional 746,078 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 545,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 251,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KVYO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Klaviyo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other Klaviyo news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 163,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $3,980,376.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $173,006.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 431,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,414.60. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,789,084 shares of company stock valued at $182,120,957. Insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

