Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Smithfield Foods, Inc. $SFD

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) by 42,317.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,797 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smithfield Foods were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Smithfield Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Smithfield Foods during the second quarter valued at $67,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFD. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on Smithfield Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Smithfield Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Smithfield Foods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

In other news, insider Doug Sutton acquired 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $91,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 68,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,390. The trade was a 6.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Long Wan acquired 1,800,000 shares of Smithfield Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $41,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,645,000. The trade was a 55.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,831,753 shares of company stock worth $42,588,257. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SFD opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Smithfield Foods’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

