Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in TWFG, Inc. $TWFG

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TWFG were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TWFG alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in TWFG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG during the first quarter worth $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG during the second quarter worth $342,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TWFG by 4.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TWFG in the first quarter valued at $568,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TWFG from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TWFG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

TWFG Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWFG opened at $26.90 on Friday. TWFG, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 105.86 and a current ratio of 101.35.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. TWFG had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.15 million. TWFG has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWFG Profile

(Free Report)

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.