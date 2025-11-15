Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,673 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 450.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after buying an additional 24,506,472 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,746 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,637,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734,069 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $76,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Halliburton by 292.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,807,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $57,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $32.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zephirin Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

