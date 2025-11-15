Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. $RLAY

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,591 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLAY stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.76. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 30,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $225,239.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 521,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,089.67. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 21,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $160,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 337,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,017.50. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 155,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

