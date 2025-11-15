Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $166.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

