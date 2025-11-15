Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Niu Technologies $NIU

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) by 300.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 840,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,653 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $89,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 375.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 83,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $950,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ NIU opened at $3.89 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $303.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIU

Niu Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.