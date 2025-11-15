Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 338.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 2.4%

PGC stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 7.62%.The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $93,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,197.05. This trade represents a 37.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chalkan sold 2,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,799.30. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,702 shares of company stock worth $167,461 over the last three months. 7.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

