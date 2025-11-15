Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. $RNGR

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,255 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 14,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $203,343.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 987,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,332,847.41. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,541 shares of company stock worth $999,255. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNGR. Zacks Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNGR

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 1.2%

RNGR opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.33). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 2.72%.The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million.

Ranger Energy Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.