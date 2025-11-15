Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Alector, Inc. $ALEC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729,727 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alector alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alector by 100.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alector by 483.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 651,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Alector by 49.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alector

In related news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 74,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,785.24. The trade was a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ALEC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALEC

Alector Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.93. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Alector had a negative net margin of 156.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.