Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR $CSAN

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 603,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cosan by 3,995.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 306,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 299,366 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,439,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 240,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 113,135.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 197,987 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cosan in the second quarter worth approximately $480,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSAN. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cosan to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cosan from $6.60 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Cosan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Cosan in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.47.

Shares of CSAN stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Cosan had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 28.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

