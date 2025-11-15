Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Avanos Medical, Inc. $AVNS

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 262,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in Avanos Medical by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 46.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $528.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $19.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Avanos Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

