Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 139,019 Shares of eHealth, Inc. $EHTH

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,019 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get eHealth alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 25.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 676,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of eHealth by 244.8% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in eHealth by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 40,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EHTH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on eHealth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

eHealth Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $3.82 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.27.

eHealth Profile

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.