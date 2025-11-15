Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,857 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. $RRBI

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red River Bancshares by 195.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

RRBI stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $443.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRBI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Red River Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

