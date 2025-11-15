Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp $BMRC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,441 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4,337.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BMRC opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.63 million, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMRC

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.