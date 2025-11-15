Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 10,016 Shares of L.B. Foster Company $FSTR

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,016 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L.B. Foster by 29.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in L.B. Foster in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 250.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Brian H. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,583.05. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,300,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,115,957. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $617,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $26.76 on Friday. L.B. Foster Company has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $278.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $138.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 7.19%. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

