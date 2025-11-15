Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 142,258 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. $WEAV

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Weave Communications by 51.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 9,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $71,557.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 544,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,357.50. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Joseph David Mcneil sold 14,236 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $110,044.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 394,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,989.52. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 158,172 shares of company stock worth $1,166,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEAV opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $476.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.63.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.67 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 42.10% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. Weave Communications has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEAV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

