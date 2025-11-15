Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 15,176 Shares of Materialise NV $MTLS

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at $459,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Materialise in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Materialise by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $1,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MTLS stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.35 million. Materialise had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Materialise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

