Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,440,035 Shares of Gerdau S.A. $GGB

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 73.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 867,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,440,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 16.8% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 27.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GGB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Gerdau had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

