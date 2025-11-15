Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 24,971 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. $TCBX

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,971 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCBX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Third Coast Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $37.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $41.25.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Free Report)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.