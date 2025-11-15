Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. $BPRN

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Princeton Bancorp were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 341,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Princeton Bancorp Price Performance

BPRN stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $225.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Princeton Bancorp Increases Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Princeton Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.47%.

Insider Transactions at Princeton Bancorp

In other Princeton Bancorp news, insider Matthew T. Clark sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81 shares in the company, valued at $2,642.22. This trade represents a 94.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Barrett bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,073. This trade represents a 54.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,148 shares of company stock valued at $627,983. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Princeton Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Princeton Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Princeton Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Princeton Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Further Reading

