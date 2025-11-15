Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 273,059 Shares of GoPro, Inc. $GPRO

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,059 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GoPro by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter worth $80,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,346.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 108,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,723,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 859,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,983 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Wall Street Zen cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $0.75.

In related news, major shareholder William George Brumder sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $29,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,838,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,986,620. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mcgee sold 150,043 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $186,053.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 779,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,167.76. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $252.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.72.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.18 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 71.67% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. GoPro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

