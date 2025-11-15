Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 37,900 Shares of NatWest Group plc $NWG

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 550,764 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 25.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 545,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

