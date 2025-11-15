Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 39,953 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,953 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 690.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 67,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 58,604 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,681.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 962,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after acquiring an additional 338,866 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 204.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after acquiring an additional 391,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 383.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344,796 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 131.87%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

