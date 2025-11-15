Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 5,637 Shares of Acme United Co. $ACU

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acme United were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acme United by 11.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Acme United by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 574,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acme United in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Price Performance

ACU stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Singular Research raised Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Acme United has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

