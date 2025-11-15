Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,214 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $6,980,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.27%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.