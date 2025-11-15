Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 67,670 Shares of Lifevantage Corporation $LFVN

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,670 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lifevantage were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Lifevantage by 137.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 715,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 413,918 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lifevantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lifevantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lifevantage by 393,513.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 114,119 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lifevantage by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. Lifevantage Corporation has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.22.

Lifevantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.74 million. Lifevantage had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Lifevantage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Lifevantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.38%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 56,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,377.96. The trade was a 38.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,325 shares of company stock worth $298,990. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LFVN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lifevantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lifevantage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lifevantage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

