Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,903 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $176,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 2.3%

SPB opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.82. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $96.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.84. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.56%.The business had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

