Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEI. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

MEI stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $246.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.57 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Methode Electronics from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

