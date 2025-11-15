Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. $MEI

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,168 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEI. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Price Performance
MEI stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $246.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $17.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Methode Electronics from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on MEI
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Methode Electronics
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.