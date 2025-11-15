Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Viawealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Accenture by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 0.9%

ACN opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $398.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

