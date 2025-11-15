ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACNB from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ACNB from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. ACNB has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 18.47%.The firm had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ACNB by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ACNB by 56.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ACNB during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACNB by 98.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

See Also

