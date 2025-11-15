Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4%

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $1.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.23. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 190,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 825,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 1,526.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 164,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

