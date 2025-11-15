ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADCT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

ADC Therapeutics Price Performance

ADCT opened at $3.95 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

