Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adecoagro from $9.90 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NYSE:AGRO opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $766.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $304.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.18 million. Adecoagro had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $133,000. R Squared Ltd lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 103.0% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

