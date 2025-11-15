Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get Adherex Technologies alerts:

FENC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research lowered Adherex Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Adherex Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Adherex Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adherex Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FENC

Adherex Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $7.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.71. Adherex Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adherex Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adherex Technologies

In other news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Adherex Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,775.80. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $192,694.15. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,010,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,494,435. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,889 shares of company stock valued at $831,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adherex Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adherex Technologies in the first quarter valued at $90,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adherex Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adherex Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adherex Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Adherex Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adherex Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adherex Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.