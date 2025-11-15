Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

ADNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Adient Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of ADNT opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adient has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 62.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Adient by 15.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

