Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.5556.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 80,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $11,920,468.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,039.65. This represents a 65.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $731,278.21. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,101.07. This represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,203 shares of company stock worth $12,990,384. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,242.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $143.88 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $153.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.29%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

