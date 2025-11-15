Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $375.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.17. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.76.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of $915.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 773,560 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,769,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 88,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 337.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 874,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 408,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

